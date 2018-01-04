Alex Jones Show: Bannon Joins Globalists – The Dow Jones industrial average has passed 25,000 for the first time as Trump’s economy continues to roar and Americans remain optimistic about recently passed tax cuts. European Parliament member Janice Atkinson joins today’s program to discuss the ongoing immigration problem in the EU. Also, Steve Bannon has yet to respond to claims made by Michael Wolff that shook the political world yesterday. We will take your calls during this worldwide transmission!

Real News with David Knight – On today’s broadcast of Real News, David Knight exposes journalist Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury, which claims Steve Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer “treasonous.” In the past, Wolff has been accused of inventing or changing quotes from sources. Also, after Trump’s tax cut victory the administration now focuses on welfare reform and getting a border wall plan put into the DACA bill.