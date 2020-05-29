Watch: Trump Slams China Over Coronavirus Coverup, Ends US Relationship With W.H.O.

President Trump discusses his administration’s incoming policies regarding China, Big Tech censorship, and the violent riots in Minneapolis Friday from the White House.

Watch the President’s short speech in its entirety by clicking the video in the tweet below:



LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/rHkqoxJLHU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020



Today’s Rose Garden conference comes hours after his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Trump was “furious” over what China has done “in recent days, weeks and months.”

CHINA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020



No word yet on when the president's China press conference will be today, but his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, just told Fox that the U.S. is "furious" with how China has acted in recent months. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) May 29, 2020





Alex Jones breaks down Trump’s decision to take executive action against Big Tech censorship.

