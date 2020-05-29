Watch: Trump Slams China Over Coronavirus Coverup, Ends US Relationship With W.H.O.

Image Credits: Win McNamee / Staff / Getty.

President Trump discusses his administration’s incoming policies regarding China, Big Tech censorship, and the violent riots in Minneapolis Friday from the White House.

Watch the President’s short speech in its entirety by clicking the video in the tweet below:


Today’s Rose Garden conference comes hours after his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Trump was “furious” over what China has done “in recent days, weeks and months.”




Alex Jones breaks down Trump’s decision to take executive action against Big Tech censorship.

Watch: Trump Signs Executive Order On Social Media Censorship

