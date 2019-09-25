Watch: Trump Meets with Ukrainian President Zelensky

President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky answer questions from the media amid the impeachment push by Congressional Democrats over the phone call between the both of them in July.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the salivating media asked Zelensky if Trump “pressured” him to investigate Joe Biden. He replied in the negative and said, “We had a good phone call. It was normal.”

Below is the transcript of the July 25 phone call between Zelensky and Trump that the Trump administration unclassified Wednesday:


Related Articles

Netanyahu Rival Tasks PM to Form New Government

Netanyahu Rival Tasks PM to Form New Government

World News
Comments
‘Beyond parody’: Call for UK to ban pointed kitchen knives ridiculed online

‘Beyond parody’: Call for UK to ban pointed kitchen knives ridiculed online

World News
Comments

Tucker: Greta Thunberg Is ‘A Kind Of Human Shield’ Politicians Use To ‘Demand Power’

World News
comments

PM Boris Johnson’s Suspension of Parliament Was ‘Unlawful’ – UK Supreme Court

World News
comments

Trudeau Vows to Slash Taxes as Blackface Scandal Rocks Polls

World News
comments

Comments