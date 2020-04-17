Watch: Trump Announces Massive Relief Program for American Farmers -- April 17

Image Credits: Win McNamee / Staff / Getty.

President Trump and the coronavirus task force update the public on the administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday at the White House.

Twitter mirror:



Trump was right when he announced he will be suspending funds to the Chinese-run W.H.O. for getting the Covid-19 “pandemic” wrong. The question that remains is, will he follow through?

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Illegal Alien Charged with 96 Child Sex Crimes

Illegal Alien Charged with 96 Child Sex Crimes

U.S. News
Comments
2019 House Intelligence Committee Testimony Warned of China’s Expanding Tyrannical Influence

2019 House Intelligence Committee Testimony Warned of China’s Expanding Tyrannical Influence

U.S. News
Comments

Tom Cotton, Dan Crenshaw Introduce Bill to Allow Americans to Sue China for Coronavirus Damages

U.S. News
comments

Family Not Wearing Face Covers Barred From Storm Shelter During Deadly Tornado

Newswars Redirect
comments

Elon Musk: “What I Find Most Surprising is That CNN Still Exists”

U.S. News
comments

Comments