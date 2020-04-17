Watch: Trump Announces Massive Relief Program for American Farmers -- April 17

President Trump and the coronavirus task force update the public on the administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday at the White House.

Twitter mirror:

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/2cfwNTvpNX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 17, 2020





Trump was right when he announced he will be suspending funds to the Chinese-run W.H.O. for getting the Covid-19 “pandemic” wrong. The question that remains is, will he follow through?

