LIVE! Trump Campaigns In Critical Swing States While Biden Gaslights Voters

On this live Tuesday broadcast of American Countdown: Take Back America, DeAanna Lorraine and guest Owen Shroyer break down the latest political developments, including President Trump campaigning on law and order in the swing states of Florida and North Carolina while Biden engages in incredible gaslighting, accusing him of being “the only one” calling for defunding police.

