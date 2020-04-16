Watch: Trump Celebrates America's Truckers During Pandemic

President Trump celebrates America’s truckers during the coronavirus pandemic Thursday at the White House.
Twitter mirror:
LIVE: POTUS Delivers Remarks Celebrating America’s Truckers https://t.co/WsKt9HAOHv
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 16, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump: Thank God for truckers! #ThankATrucker 🚛🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lTQFvzRRi4
— American Trucking (@TRUCKINGdotORG) April 16, 2020
President @realDonaldTrump let my park my @UPS rig in the White House Rose Garden this morning. #thankatrucker #whitehouse #ups pic.twitter.com/PoIEhw5goL
— Nick Lewis (@nicklewis66) April 16, 2020
UPS Freight driver Charlton has entered the White House gates to prepare for this afternoon’s celebration of America’s truckers. @FreightUPSers #ThankATrucker pic.twitter.com/iuTJ5BqjnC
— UPS Public Affairs (@UPSPolicy) April 16, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the efforts of leftists to oppose Trump at every turn to steer America into tyranny.
We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!