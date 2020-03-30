Watch: Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Briefing

Image Credits: Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty.

President Trump and his coronavirus task force reveal his administration’s latest plans to combat the COVID-19 pandemic to reporters Monday evening at the White House.

Watch Trump conduct an unboxing demonstration during the event:


Don’t miss:


President Trump unloads on a CNN reporter for pushing fake news during Sunday’s coronavirus press conference.


New reports suggest the CCP bioweapon may be for mass sterilization.

Stimulus Bill Throws Veil of Secrecy Over Federal Reserve

Drug Dealer: People Are "Panic Buying" Cocaine and Weed to Cope With Coronavirus Lockdown

Cuomo Admits Shutting Down New York Economy Was a Mistake

German Refugee Org Wants Migrants In Hotels, Holiday Homes Due to Coronavirus

Watch: Indonesia’s Most Active Volcano Erupts, Spews Massive Ash Cloud

