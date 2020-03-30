Watch: Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Briefing

President Trump and his coronavirus task force reveal his administration’s latest plans to combat the COVID-19 pandemic to reporters Monday evening at the White House.

Watch Trump conduct an unboxing demonstration during the event:



.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ revealing Abbott Labs new 5 minute COVID-19 test pic.twitter.com/3zZqtpLE6y — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 30, 2020



New reports suggest the CCP bioweapon may be for mass sterilization.

