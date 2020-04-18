Watch: Trump Declares Investigation of W.H.O. Over Coronavirus Response -- April 18th

Image Credits: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

President Trump and the coronavirus task force are holding a White House briefing Saturday to detail how the federal government plans to investigate the World Health Organization over its failure to properly inform the U.S. about the coronavirus, as well as update the American people about how the country will begin to open back up as the pandemic recedes.

Mirror:

Boost your vitamin D intake today with Winter Sun Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Anthony Fauci Only Knows His Narrow Field of Expertise

Anthony Fauci Only Knows His Narrow Field of Expertise

Government
Comments
COVID-19 Is Forcing Governments to Admit Their Regulations Aren't Really Necessary

COVID-19 Is Forcing Governments to Admit Their Regulations Aren’t Really Necessary

Government
Comments

In Bid to Extend Lockdowns, Leftist Governors Embrace “States’ Rights”

Government
comments

Watch: Trump Celebrates America’s Truckers During Pandemic

Government
comments

Decentralization and Privatization Haven’t Gone Far Enough in Coronavirus Testing

Government
comments

Comments