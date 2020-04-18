Watch: Trump Declares Investigation of W.H.O. Over Coronavirus Response -- April 18th

President Trump and the coronavirus task force are holding a White House briefing Saturday to detail how the federal government plans to investigate the World Health Organization over its failure to properly inform the U.S. about the coronavirus, as well as update the American people about how the country will begin to open back up as the pandemic recedes.

Mirror:

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/nurNOvlZjJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2020

