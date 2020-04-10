Watch: Trump Drops Bombshell Updates on Restarting America -- April 10

President Trump and his coronavirus task force update the public on his administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak during Good Friday at the White House. Trump opened the conference by acknowledging and celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ:

Twitter mirror:

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/OtJWAa9yHo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 10, 2020



Today’s COVID-19 press briefing is earlier than usual due to the Trump administration recognizing Good Friday.

The White House Press Conference will take place today at 1:00 P.M., recognizing that it is Good Friday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020





David Knight is joined by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss the hidden globalist agenda of Bill Gates and what you can do to prepare.

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!