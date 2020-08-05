Watch: Trump Announces Human Trafficking Initiatives During White House Briefing

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

President Trump holds a White House press conference Wednesday to deliver the latest coronavirus updates in several states, calling for schools to reopen in the fall as cases drop. Meanwhile, the DOJ has announced new human trafficking initiatives and have arrested MS-13 gang members for child trafficking in Virginia.

