Live: Trump Focuses On American Business In Coronavirus White House Briefing -- March 31

President Trump and his coronavirus task force update the public on his administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday at the White House, including extending the CDC’s safety guidelines for another 30 days and deploying FEMA to deliver more medical supplies nationwide.



Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 pandemic scenario of strong government/weak population is a precise script for today’s COVID-19 shutdown, except what they said would take years is being done in weeks.

