Watch: Trump Focuses on Jobs, Hopes to Open America "Soon" -- April 9th

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty.

President Trump and his coronavirus task force update the public on his administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday at the White House.

Twitter mirror:


Today’s press briefing was delayed by over 30 minutes due to Trump being engaged in a conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia.



