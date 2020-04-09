Watch: Trump Focuses on Jobs, Hopes to Open America "Soon" -- April 9th

President Trump and his coronavirus task force update the public on his administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday at the White House.

Twitter mirror:

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/38GuIW79Gh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 9, 2020



Today’s press briefing was delayed by over 30 minutes due to Trump being engaged in a conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

President Trump is on a conference call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussing oil deal, News Conference will take place at 6:00 P.M. Eastern. — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) April 9, 2020





