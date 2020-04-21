Watch: Trump Focuses on Reopening Economy Following Coronavirus Relief Deal-- April 21

Image Credits: Alex Wong / Staff / Getty.

President Trump and the coronavirus task force update the public on the administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday at the White House. Today’s briefing comes hours after the Senate approved $484 billion in new coronavirus aid for small businesses and hospitals after over a week of delay by top Democrats.

David Icke joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the crossroads humanity has reached, and which path leads to assured destruction.

