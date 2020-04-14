Watch: Trump Halts W.H.O. Funding -- April 14

Image Credits: The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty.

President Trump and his coronavirus task force update the public on his administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday from the White House Rose Garden. Trump opened the briefing by slamming the World Health Organization for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying the organization has “failed” and “must be held accountable.”

“Today I’m instructing my administration to stop funding of the WHO while a review is conducted to assess the WHO’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the Coronavirus,” the president said Tuesday.

“So much death has been caused by their mistakes,” he said.

