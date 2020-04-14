Watch: Trump Halts W.H.O. Funding -- April 14

President Trump and his coronavirus task force update the public on his administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday from the White House Rose Garden. Trump opened the briefing by slamming the World Health Organization for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying the organization has “failed” and “must be held accountable.”

“Today I’m instructing my administration to stop funding of the WHO while a review is conducted to assess the WHO’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the Coronavirus,” the president said Tuesday.

“So much death has been caused by their mistakes,” he said.

Twitter mirror:

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/7AmGq2rYLe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2020



Ever since President Trump first mentioned hydroxychloroquine as a potential remedy for coronavirus, the mainstream media and Democrat politicians have been attacking him relentlessly.



Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise) while giving him dictatorial control of global health policy.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!