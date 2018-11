President Trump is in Pensacola, Florida, in a campaign blitz to push his MAGA agenda and stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and Senate candidate Rick Scott.

Heading to Pensacola, Florida – will be there soon. Amazing lines of people wanting to get in – what a crowd! Is this a sign of Republican Strength on Tuesday? pic.twitter.com/te7RHdAeKA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018