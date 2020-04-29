Watch: Trump Hosts Roundtable With Industry Executives on Reopening America

President Trump hosts a roundtable meeting with industry leaders to work on reopening America at the White House Wednesday afternoon. Trump opened by slamming the shutdown and addressed Americans’ “pent up demand” to get back to work.

Twitter mirror:

President @realDonaldTrump will host a roundtable with industry executives on Opening Up America Again at 4:00 p.m. ET! Watch live: https://t.co/EmsdctGWtd pic.twitter.com/Fdy9uo4ZdG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 29, 2020





It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to understand that many things are available to humans to boost their immune systems. Humans need fresh air and sunshine!

