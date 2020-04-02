Live: Trump Launches Multibillion-Dollar Program to Save Small Businesses -- April 2nd

Image Credits: Win McNamee / Staff / Getty.

President Trump and his coronavirus task force update the public on his administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday at the White House, including the launch of the ‘Paycheck Protection Program’ designed to keep employees on payroll. Be sure to share this link as the mainstream media won’t cover this!

Alex Jones examines the parallels between the 2005 movie V for Vendetta and today’s Corona-virus pandemic.

