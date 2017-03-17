LIVE: Trump Meets With Merkel

Owen Shroyer breaks down President Donald Trump’s meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.


Related Articles

Report: Cell Phone Data Hacked Across DC Area by "Rogue Entity"

Report: Cell Phone Data Hacked Across DC Area by “Rogue Entity”

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Google to Target Criticism of Islam in New Censorship Purge

Google to Target Criticism of Islam in New Censorship Purge

U.S. News
Comments

Judge Considers Ordering President Donald Trump to Double 50,000 Refugee Inflow to the United States

U.S. News
Comments

New York Assemblyman Unveils Bill To Suppress Non-Government-Approved Free Speech

U.S. News
Comments

Elitist Assholes Like Josh Barro Helped Make Trump Possible

U.S. News
Comments

Comments