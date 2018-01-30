Join Infowars live all day for our State of the Union coverage. You can tune into our live feeds at infowars.com/show. We cover the hottest topics while President Trump prepares for his most anticipated speech ever! Also, we have special guest and Vatican insider Leo Zagami exposing sinister activities going on inside the Catholic Church the media isn’t reporting.

President Trump is set to deliver the biggest speech of his presidency so far at tonight’s State of the Union. Also, the House Intelligence Committee voted yesterday to release the classified FISA memo from Rep. Nunes and the documents are now in Trump’s hands waiting to be released.