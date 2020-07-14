Watch: Trump Reveals Aggressive New China Policy

President Trump delivers his administration’s latest policies concerning trade with China, the Covid-19 lockdowns, and more from the White House Rose Garden.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a press conference https://t.co/6bVWoMiA2R — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 14, 2020



Hours earlier, Trump said he was not interested in talking with China about Phase 2 of the major trade deal between China and the U.S.

“I’m not interested right now in talking to China,” said Trump to CBS News Tuesday. “We made a great trade deal [Phase 1 in January]. But as soon as the deal was done, the ink wasn’t even dry, and they hit us with the plague.”

“So right now, I’m not interested in talking to China about another deal.”



