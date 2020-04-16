Watch: Trump Reveals Guidelines For Reopening America -- April 16

President Trump and the coronavirus task force update the public on the administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Thursday at the White House.

Trump’s guidelines for ‘Opening Up America Again’ can be read below:

President @realDonaldTrump’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again: https://t.co/Hd91xnNQ8q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 16, 2020





Alex Jones breaks down the efforts of leftists to oppose Trump at every turn to steer America into tyranny.

