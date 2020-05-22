Watch: Trump Says "Houses of Worship Are Essential"

President Trump declared all places of worship essential and stressed the importance of prayer during his brief appearance at Friday’s press conference from the White House.

BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump announces that the CDC will be issuing guidance declaring places of worship ESSENTIAL, allowing them to re-open as of this weekend! pic.twitter.com/G9TzIq1npK — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 22, 2020



Mirror stream:



Alex Jones covers what is on the horizon with COVID-19, the lockdown, the vaccine, and how Big Tech wants to run your life.

