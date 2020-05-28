Watch: Trump Signs Executive Order on Social Media Censorship

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order targeting Big Tech’s censorship of social media Thursday from the White House. The move comes days after Twitter began to ‘fact-check’ his tweets for the first time. Tune in and share this link!

President @realDonaldTrump just took executive action to fight online censorship by tech corporations, including social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/W4r7vLw958 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2020



"Today, I am signing an Executive Order to protect and uphold the free speech and rights of the American people." pic.twitter.com/agTIJ2KR6C — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2020





Alex Jones covers what is on the horizon with COVID-19, the lockdown, the vaccine, and how Big Tech wants to run your life.

