Watch: Trump Signs Executive Order on Social Media Censorship

Image Credits: Pool / Pool / Getty.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order targeting Big Tech’s censorship of social media Thursday from the White House. The move comes days after Twitter began to ‘fact-check’ his tweets for the first time. Tune in and share this link!




Alex Jones covers what is on the horizon with COVID-19, the lockdown, the vaccine, and how Big Tech wants to run your life.

