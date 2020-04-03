Watch: Trump Stresses Masks Are Voluntary, Says He Won't Wear One -- April 3rd

President Trump and his coronavirus task force update the public on his administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday at the White House. Be sure to share this link to thwart the Big Tech censors!

Twitter mirror:

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/hNZ4Y7sEUl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 3, 2020





When asked whether he had spoken directly to the president, Bill Gates clarified that he had spoken to the agencies most willing to carry out his agenda.

