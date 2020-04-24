Watch: Trump Touts America's Reopening, Decreasing Infection Rates -- April 24

Image Credits: Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty.

President Trump and the coronavirus task force update the public on the administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Friday at the White House. Today’s briefing comes hours after Trump signed into law a $484 billion coronavirus relief package intended to support America’s small businesses and healthcare system.

Twitter mirror:



This one short clip reveals the true agenda of Bill Gates.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Teen Shot Dead By Stepfather After Refusing to Stay Home & Shelter-In-Place — Police

Teen Shot Dead By Stepfather After Refusing to Stay Home & Shelter-In-Place — Police

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Watch: This Is Why Bin Laden Wanted Biden In Charge

Watch: This Is Why Bin Laden Wanted Biden In Charge

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump: Joe Biden ‘A Sleepy Guy in the Basement’

U.S. News
comments

“They Demand Unemployment” – Biz Owner Shocked At Angry Response When She Tells Staff Their Paychecks Will Resume

U.S. News
comments

Size matters: WaPo reporter under fire after cropping out DRUM of rubbing alcohol from photo to blame Trump for price spike

U.S. News
comments

Comments