Watch: Trump Touts America's "Resurgence" Amid Market Chaos -- April 20

Image Credits: Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty.

President Trump and the coronavirus task force update the public on the administration’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak Monday at the White House. Today’s briefing comes just hours after U.S. crude prices plummeted over 100%, turning negative for the first time in history.

