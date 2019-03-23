Live: Unite America First On The Scene At CAIR Event in LA

Unite America First founder and Infowars correspondent Will Johnson is live at a Council on American-Islamic Relations event in downtown Los Angeles, where controversial Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is set to speak about social justice.

Will Johnson covering C.A.I.R. Event in L.A. https://t.co/5MTkMjDqRI — Unite America First (@UniteAmerica1st) March 23, 2019

“CAIR-LA is honored to have Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as the featured speaker for the 4th Annual Valley Banquet,” the event webpage reads.

Tickets for the event, which are now sold out, started at $55 per person.

