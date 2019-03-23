Live: Unite America First On The Scene At CAIR Event in LA

Image Credits: @UniteAmerica1st/Twitter.

Unite America First founder and Infowars correspondent Will Johnson is live at a Council on American-Islamic Relations event in downtown Los Angeles, where controversial Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is set to speak about social justice.

“CAIR-LA is honored to have Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as the featured speaker for the 4th Annual Valley Banquet,” the event webpage reads.

Tickets for the event, which are now sold out, started at $55 per person.

President Trump announced today that ISIS will be “gone by tonight” while holding up a map of current ISIS held territory. Robert Barnes joins Alex to deliver the full story of America’s wars.


Related Articles

Illegal Immigrant Charged in 4 Murders told Police He Killed Because He Needed Money for Meth, Official Says

Illegal Immigrant Charged in 4 Murders told Police He Killed Because He Needed Money for Meth, Official Says

Hot News
Comments
Washington Police Officer, a Father of Three, Killed by Illegal Alien

Washington Police Officer, a Father of Three, Killed by Illegal Alien

Hot News
Comments

Media Matters Madeline Peltz Bullies Immigrants

Hot News
comments

Trump has More Women as Top advisers than Obama, Bush, or Clinton

Hot News
comments

“Dead-Numbering” & Trans-Ageism

Hot News
comments

Comments