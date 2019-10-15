Live Updates - 4th Democrat Debate Highlights

Democrats are on a roll offering free stuff and trying to outdo each others’ “Orange Man Bad” remarks during the 4th Clown World Democrat debate.

Keep refreshing this page for live updates from the Oct. 15 Democrat debates in Westerville, Ohio:

DNC Chair Tom Perez encourages Deep State intelligence leakers

DNC debate is off to a horrifying start with the Chairman of the DNC encouraging the intelligence community to leak on their Commander In Chief. This further solidifies the notion that the intelligence community is being weaponize against a sitting president. It’s a coup: pic.twitter.com/y4955N6UCW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard admits impeachment talks have ben going on since Trump won and get over it — but she’s still for impeachment.

WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard: "Calls for impeachment really began shortly after Trump won his election, and as unhappy as that may make us as Democrats, he won that election in 2016." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZiumZNjsJO — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 16, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard endorses socialist Universal Basic Income plan.

Tulsi Gabbard: "I agree with my friend Andrew Yang. I think Universal Basic Income is a good idea."#AndrewYang #YangGang #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/P4zVNw6g5y — The Zach and Matt Show 🧢 (@ZachandMattShow) October 16, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard slams mainstream media for accusing her of acting as a Russian asset for condemning endless wars.

Video: @TulsiGabbard accuses the press of cheerleading war and regime changes, but she saved her biggest attacks for a negative @NYTimes piece and then @CNN, which allowed @Bakari_Sellers to attack her on @NewDay as an asset for the Russian government #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tow6HA9K56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 16, 2019

Biden calls for Trump’s impeachment when asked about son Hunter Biden’s potential Ukraine corruption.

Also, Biden: “I never discussed anything to do with Ukraine with my son.” – he did.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper runs interference for the Democrats, claims that Trump “falsely” accused Biden of corruption Biden responds by lying, falsely claims that he never talk to his son about business. Even his son said that he did. pic.twitter.com/jxeVoHTSIU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2019

Biden rambles about raising taxes.

What did Joe Biden say here? Anyone? No? Okay, that's what I'm thinking too #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/qs2xgvMN6f — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 16, 2019

Confused Joe: People “clipping coupons in the stock market”

Democrat Joe Biden is mentally all over the place, claims people are “clipping coupons in the stock market” pic.twitter.com/EleAjG7ElA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2019

Biden suffers malfunction:

I think Joe Biden is malfunctioning. pic.twitter.com/cDzpNNdOkO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2019

Biden refers to Bernie Sanders as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A light-hearted moment between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on stage draws laughs from the debate audience: Biden, gesturing: “He says, ‘I believe Vladimir Putin — ‘” Sanders next to him: “Suggesting I’m Vladimir Putin here?”#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/yRaDFPKGAy — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019

Biden calls for universal gun registration.

"You must register that weapon. When you register it, the likelihood of it being used diminishes expodentially." @JoeBiden says he knows how to deter Americans from using AR-15s to murder people https://t.co/uL7vfek14y pic.twitter.com/NeEcZt4gBx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 16, 2019

Bernie Sanders calls for abolishing billionaires.

.@BernieSanders, a multi-millionaire, makes the case for why billionaires shouldn't exist. pic.twitter.com/0mtty5ha57 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2019

Bernie Sanders pushes back against notion he’s too old and unhealthy after just suffering from heart attack.

Bernie Sanders on his health: "Let me take this moment if I might to thank so many people from all over this country, including many of my colleagues up here, for their love, for their prayers, for their well wishes. And I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart." pic.twitter.com/zT5Vmpn55B — Axios (@axios) October 16, 2019

Bernie Sanders promises jobs for every American through the socialist Green New Deal.

We will guarantee every American a job through a #GreenNewDeal. There are so many Americans in need of good work, and there is so much good work to be done to stop the climate crisis. Thank you @BernieSanders for leading the way. pic.twitter.com/lXIPqP9vBp — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) October 16, 2019

Elizabeth Warren dodges question on raising taxes for “Medicare for all” — again.

Senator Warren won’t admit Medicare for All will raise taxes on the middle class pic.twitter.com/tnUPtATdud — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2019

Elizabeth Warren says “I don’t have a beef with billionaires” before launching into diatribe about billionaires.

.@ewarren says she "has no beef with billionaires" and then proceeds to explain her beef with billionaires. pic.twitter.com/sw415wsjDM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2019

Warren stunned when Gabbard just asked her to join in promising to end regime-change wars

Warren’s face when Gabbard just asked her to join in promising to end regime-change wars🤭 #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/v4jA2Z5pjU — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) October 16, 2019

Pete Buttigieg calls out Warren’s refusal to admit taxes will rise with “Medicare for all” plan.

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg hits Elizabeth Warren for again refusing to admit her "Medicare for All" plan will cause middle class taxes to go up. "Your signature is to have a plan for everything… except this!" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jCQPcgCRYf — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 16, 2019

Pete Buttigieg criticizes Beto’s gun confiscation plan.

LMAO Mayor Pete absolutely BURIES Beto on gun confiscation #2A #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7u5EAhaxRb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 16, 2019

Buttigieg condemns Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

Pete Buttigieg: "The slaughter going on in Syria is not a consequence of American presence, it's a consequence of a withdrawal and a betrayal by this President of American allies and American values" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/nEcMEPDbsF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019

Amy Klobuchar knocks on Warren’s socialist “Medicare for all” plan.

Amy Klobuchar on "Medicare for All:" "I appreciate Elizabeth's work. But again, the difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something you can actually get done" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/m2yyF3jQbF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019

Amy Klobuchar: Trump making Russia great again.

Amy Klobuchar: "I would like to hear from (President Trump) about how coddling up to Vladimir Putin makes America great again. It doesn't make America great again. It makes Russia great again" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vNyHTZTgmh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019

Kamala Harris: Trump confessed to crime, will be held accountable.

Kamala Harris on the impeachment inquiry: "As a former prosecutor, I know a confession when I see it. … Donald Trump needs to be held accountable" #DemDebate https://t.co/F3BB1gWWRf pic.twitter.com/d5vQHARba1 — CNN (@CNN) October 16, 2019

Kamala Harris: Women will die if they don’t have access to abortion.

Kamala Harris: "This is the sixth debate we have had in this presidential cycle and not nearly one word — with all of these discussions about health care — on women's access to reproductive health care, which is under full on attack in America today." pic.twitter.com/YZPbmm7zYD — Axios (@axios) October 16, 2019

Andrew Yang warns of dangers of automation taking American jobs.

"Saying this is a rules problem is ignoring the reality that Americans see around us every single day." #DemDebate #yanggang pic.twitter.com/IVxP0et6y3 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) October 16, 2019

Andrew Yang calls for “21st century solutions” to break up Big Tech.

Here's the video of Andrew Yang taking a swipe at Bing which you have to admit is pretty funny #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ruGc8eXvyK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 16, 2019

Beto O’Rourke promises mandatory gun confiscation plan backed by “consequences from law enforcement.”

Democrat Beto O'Rourke: If Americans do not let us confiscate their semi automatic firearms there will be “consequences from law enforcement” pic.twitter.com/ML5iukA6GR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2019

Beto O’Rourke doubles down on impeaching President Trump.

Beto O'Rourke on the impeachment inquiry: "We have a responsibility to be fearless in the face of this President's criminality and his lawlessness" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Zobz9AOYSw — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019

Julián Castro endorses the socialist overhaul known as Green New Deal.

As president, I would invest in infrastructure to put people back to work. We need a Green New Deal to unleash millions of new jobs in a sustainable clean energy economy. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/N4VirqhvQF — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 16, 2019

Cory Booker: Trump impeachment needs to be “about patriotism, not partisanship”

Tonight on the debate stage, @CoryBooker reiterated his belief that we are not facing a political question with regards to the impeachment inquiry of Trump, but a moral one. https://t.co/F6kuOj6DoK “This president has violated his [oath of office], I will do mine.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/wlPJzK9SzD — Khary Penebaker, Fx (@kharyp) October 16, 2019

Cory Booker: “Women are people”

Billionaire Tom Steyer condemns wealth gap and vows to raise taxes on rich.

Billionaire Tom Steyer on the income gap: "It's absolutely wrong and it's absolutely undemocratic and unfair" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/KMmdKS4SYV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019

Tom Steyer says climate change proves “America First” policies are terrible.

WATCH: Tom Steyer says that climate change proves "America First" is the "worst idea I've ever heard, and I would change it on day one in every single way." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/RFEk9pm7Gj — CNSNews.com (@cnsnews) October 16, 2019

Tune into our LIVE coverage of the 4th Democrat debate below: