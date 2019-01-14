Live Video: Illegal Alien Caravan Arrives at Nancy Pelosi’s House for Sanctuary

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has called walls “immoral,” has a mansion protected by a wall. Independent journalist Laura Loomer is on site outside her California vineyard estate to highlight the hypocrisy of her anti-border wall comments.

Illegal migrants set up tent city within House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’ Napa valley estate amid the government shutdown over border security.

The pop-up tent is displaying the word “Immorality,” in reference to Pelosi’s comments that walls were “immoral.”

