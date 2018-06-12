Video: Why Alex Jones, Mike Cernovich and Joe Rogan Are All Selling Skin Care

Alex Jones explains how establishment media attacks alternative news for selling products they believe in while being funded by Big Pharma and other questionable industries.

Here’s the recent hit piece in question:

And here’s why the media publishes these hit pieces and why they’re disingenuous:

For one thing, while Racked.com is bashing Infowars for selling legal, over-the-counter supplements, it has no qualms pushing the theory that shoving weed in a woman’s vagina takes care of period cramps, despite it still being an illegal substance in most areas:

Apparently this gets a woman’s vagina stoned: