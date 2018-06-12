Video: Why Alex Jones, Mike Cernovich and Joe Rogan Are All Selling Skin Care

Image Credits: Nick Ansell - PA Images / Getty.

Alex Jones explains how establishment media attacks alternative news for selling products they believe in while being funded by Big Pharma and other questionable industries.

Here’s the recent hit piece in question:

And here’s why the media publishes these hit pieces and why they’re disingenuous:

For one thing, while Racked.com is bashing Infowars for selling legal, over-the-counter supplements, it has no qualms pushing the theory that shoving weed in a woman’s vagina takes care of period cramps, despite it still being an illegal substance in most areas:

Apparently this gets a woman’s vagina stoned:


Related Articles

Anti-Gunners Stage ‘Die-Ins’ for Pulse Nightclub Massacre Anniversary

Anti-Gunners Stage ‘Die-Ins’ for Pulse Nightclub Massacre Anniversary

U.S. News
Comments
California Man Has Home Raided, Guns Confiscated After Trying to Register Firearm

California Man Has Home Raided, Guns Confiscated After Trying to Register Firearm

U.S. News
Comments

Did David Hogg Subtweet His Parkland Peers During the Tony Awards?

U.S. News
Comments

Robert De Niro is an Angry Old Man Who Hasn’t Been in a Good Movie Since the 90’s

U.S. News
Comments

Twitter CEO Says He Was Wrong to Eat Chick-Fil-A

U.S. News
Comments

Comments