Breaking: Virginia Governor Announces He Won't Resign Over Racist Yearbook Photo

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam held a press conference to announce he won’t resign over his 1984 medical school yearbook photo featuring two men wearing blackface and a KKK costume.

“I am asking for the opportunity to ask for your forgiveness,” he stated Saturday. “Today I am not ready to ask Virginians to grant me their forgiveness for my past actions. I also do not fully expect they will believe my account of these events. Right now I am simply asking for the opportunity to demonstrate beyond a shadow of a doubt that the person I was is not the man I am today.”

Northam denied appearing in the photo, stating he couldn’t recollect it because he remembers dressing up in blackface as Michael Jackson on Halloween that same year.

“My belief that I did not wear that costume or attend that party stems in part from my clear memory of other mistakes I made in the same period of my life,” he said.

“That same year, I did participate in a dance contest in San Antonio in which I darkened my face as part of a Michael Jackson costume. I look back now and regret that I did not understand the harmful legacy of an action like that.”

By the end of the bizarre event, Northam even considered “moonwalking” for the press before his wife tells him it would be “inappropriate circumstances” for him to do so.

A reporter asks Ralph Northam if he could still moonwalk. He turns left, inspecting the floor about to try it. “Inappropriate circumstances,” his wife jumps in. Northam looks at her and says: “my wife says inappropriate circumstances.”pic.twitter.com/DRyOHSB4vn — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) February 2, 2019

Northam faced immediate outrage from Republicans and Democrats after the photos surfaced on Friday, prompting him to quickly issue an apology without mentioning anything about resigning.

But pressure intensified after former Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Northam to step down on Saturday.

There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately, Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2019

The photo is racist and contrary to fundamental American values. I join my colleagues in Virginia calling on Governor Northam to do the right thing so that the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia can heal and move forward. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 2, 2019

The Virginia Democrat was already in the spotlight over his support for infanticide during a radio interview explaining a proposed state bill that would allow abortions up until, and even after, birth.

