Breaking: Virginia Governor Announces He Won't Resign Over Racist Yearbook Photo

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam held a press conference to announce he won’t resign over his 1984 medical school yearbook photo featuring two men wearing blackface and a KKK costume.

“I am asking for the opportunity to ask for your forgiveness,” he stated Saturday. “Today I am not ready to ask Virginians to grant me their forgiveness for my past actions. I also do not fully expect they will believe my account of these events. Right now I am simply asking for the opportunity to demonstrate beyond a shadow of a doubt that the person I was is not the man I am today.”

Northam denied appearing in the photo, stating he couldn’t recollect it because he remembers dressing up in blackface as Michael Jackson on Halloween that same year.

“My belief that I did not wear that costume or attend that party stems in part from my clear memory of other mistakes I made in the same period of my life,” he said.

“That same year, I did participate in a dance contest in San Antonio in which I darkened my face as part of a Michael Jackson costume. I look back now and regret that I did not understand the harmful legacy of an action like that.”

By the end of the bizarre event, Northam even considered “moonwalking” for the press before his wife tells him it would be “inappropriate circumstances” for him to do so.

Northam faced immediate outrage from Republicans and Democrats after the photos surfaced on Friday, prompting him to quickly issue an apology without mentioning anything about resigning.

But pressure intensified after former Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Northam to step down on Saturday.

The Virginia Democrat was already in the spotlight over his support for infanticide during a radio interview explaining a proposed state bill that would allow abortions up until, and even after, birth.

Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones live in studio to review and break down a video that recently surfaced of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam openly endorsing both after birth abortions and the preserving of children, unwanted by their own mothers, for highly valued organ harvesting, rather than adoption.


