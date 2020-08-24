Massive Escalation in Terror Attacks, Firebombings, Shootings Launched by Deep State - Watch Live

Start your week informed with the most banned broadcast in the world:

Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:



David Knight Show: Virginia Plans Mandatory Vaccination – Trump Wants Vaccine Sooner

Share this live link to join the fight for free speech online

On this Monday broadcast of The David Knight Show, viewers will receive an update on the weekend’s biggest news and a look into what’s ahead this week.

Virginia Plans MANDATORY VACCINATION; Trump Wants Vaccine Sooner https://t.co/NIDiHG3VTl — David Knight (@libertytarian) August 24, 2020

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!