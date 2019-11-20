Livestream: Alex Jones Bullhorns Trump & Antifa in Austin, Texas

Alex Jones and crew bullhorn Trump during his Wednesday visit with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Austin, Texas. Tune in for live, rolling updates as we add more feeds!

Armored Vehicle Confronts Trump InAustin https://t.co/Y49ZrKqR3Z — DerpState (@DerpState3) November 20, 2019

Texans Confronts Trump To His Face In Austin Demand Action Against Web Censorship https://t.co/y0hZUHBdpQ — DerpState (@DerpState3) November 20, 2019



1:10 PM – Will Johnson Reports Live at the Protest:

WATCH LIVE — President Donald Trump arrives at Austin-Bergstrom Airport. The president is in town to tour the local Apple facilities and meet with CEO Tim Cook. Posted by Austin American-Statesman on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

