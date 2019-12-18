Watch: Infowars Reporter Crashes Anti-Trump Impeachment Rally

Image Credits: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Contributor / Getty.

Fire Power Host Will Johnson brings the Infowar to an anti-Trump impeachment rally in D.C. during the morning the House is expected to debate two Articles of Impeachment against the president.

