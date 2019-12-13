Livestream: Owen Shroyer Bullhorns Dems in DC Swamp

War Room Host Owen Shroyer arrives in Washington D.C. Friday to bullhorn the Democrats over their efforts to impeach President Trump and defy the will of American voters.



The Democrat Scam Impeachment Is A Direct Threat To American Democracy And Freedom; The Democrats Treason Must End https://t.co/Bft2zkX5b9 — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 13, 2019



Why Does Adam Schaffer’s Hang Out With Ed Buck? How Did Nancy Pelosi Make Her Millions? Why Does Jerry Nadler Look Like An Oompa Loompa? We Must Investigate. https://t.co/JcdizAS9pE — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 13, 2019



Owen Shroyer Bullhorns Democrats In D.C. As They Commit Open Sedition Against The American Voters And Illegally Impeach President Trump https://t.co/icGPHrigy3 — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 13, 2019



Don’t miss:

Owen Shroyer In Battle Tank Confronts The Failing New York Times That Called For His Deplatforming



Fed up with the anti-free speech actions of the New York Times, Owen Shroyer stormed the HQ in the Infowars battle tank.

Owen Shroyer Destroys Times Square



Infowars host of the War Room takes to the streets of Manhattan.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!