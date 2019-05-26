Liz Cheney: Statements By Agents Investigating Trump 'Could Well Be Treason'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said on Sunday that statements by FBI agents investigating President Trump sounded “a whole lot like a coup and it could well be treason.”

Cheney told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” that the beginnings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation were suspect and need to be investigated.

Rep. Liz Cheney: "We had people that are at the highest levels of our law enforcement … saying that they were going to stop a duly elected president of the United States." "That sounds an awful lot like a coup and it could well be treason," she adds https://t.co/tzEmm40vCp pic.twitter.com/RhAVMWRfBU — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 26, 2019

She specifically went after texts exchanged by former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that were critical of Trump and have sparked a Republican effort to investigate potential bias within the Department of Justice against Trump, adding that officials needed to ascertain former FBI Director James Comey’s and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s roles in the investigation as well.

“Think about the fact that we had people that are at the highest levels of our law enforcement in this nation saying that they were going to stop a dually elected president of the United States, saying they need an insurance policy against him,” Cheney said.

