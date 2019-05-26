Liz Cheney: Statements By Agents Investigating Trump 'Could Well Be Treason'

Image Credits: @ABCPolitics/Twitter.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said on Sunday that statements by FBI agents investigating President Trump sounded “a whole lot like a coup and it could well be treason.”

Cheney told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” that the beginnings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation were suspect and need to be investigated.

She specifically went after texts exchanged by former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that were critical of Trump and have sparked a Republican effort to investigate potential bias within the Department of Justice against Trump, adding that officials needed to ascertain former FBI Director James Comey’s and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s roles in the investigation as well.

“Think about the fact that we had people that are at the highest levels of our law enforcement in this nation saying that they were going to stop a dually elected president of the United States, saying they need an insurance policy against him,” Cheney said.

Read more

Democrats in congress are refusing to give up on their illegitimate investigations against President Trump. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss the uphill battle for the President and solutions to defeat this coup before it’s too late.


Related Articles

Trump Campaign Views Healthcare as a 2020 Campaign Weapon

Trump Campaign Views Healthcare as a 2020 Campaign Weapon

Government
Comments
Buchanan: Are We on the Ramp to Impeachment Road?

Buchanan: Are We on the Ramp to Impeachment Road?

Government
Comments

Trump Primary Challenger Bill Weld Admits He Has No Chance

Government
comments

NC Liberals Attempt To Remove American Flag

Government
comments

Beto O’Rourke Calls For Trump Impeachment Proceedings to Begin

Government
comments

Comments