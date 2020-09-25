Lizzo Claims ‘Body Positivity’ Movement is Being Taken Over by White Girls Who Aren’t Fat Enough

Pop star Lizzo has complained that the ‘body positivity’ movement is being hijacked by white girls who aren’t large enough.

Yes, really.

In an interview with Vogue, the singer said that the ‘fat acceptance’ crusade has become too “mainstream” and too white.

“It’s commercialized,” she claimed. “Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about.”

Despite preaching “inclusivity,” Lizzo went on to whine about body positivity being too inclusive.

“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap,” she said. “Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from… the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets – you know, it gets made acceptable.”

Of course, in reality, the ‘body positivity’ movement is nothing more than a refuge for lazy, fat people who eat too much.

By forcing society to accept their bad lifestyle choices as some kind of civil rights cause, they get out of having to take any responsibility for their actions whatsoever.

It would be as ludicrous as promoting a ‘smoker positivity movement’, where the dangers of smoking are completely ignored and superseded by the smoker’s need not to feel judged.

Obesity is directly linked to early death and all manner of horrendous diseases. The notion that it should be promoted as normal for young people is totally absurd, but par for the course given the demented clown world we now live in.

