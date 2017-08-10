Local Officer Challenges Owner of 'No Cops' Gym to Boxing Match

Image Credits: Aberro Creative | Flickr.

There’s been resounding response to the now-viral story of a local gym’s “no cops” policy since 11Alive first posted it online, Tuesday. 

Many expressed outrage after a sign, with profanity, appeared in the window of the EAV Barbell Club in Atlanta. But there was one response that was unexpected — a local cop who’s challenging the owner of the gym to a boxing match.

In an email sent into 11Alive’s newsroom, Tommy Lefever said he’d like to challenge the gym’s owner, Jim Chambers, to a match at an upcoming boxing event. So, we reached out to Lefever to talk to him about the offer.

“He seems like he might enjoy getting the opportunity to punch a cop in the face and I’d be happy to oblige him and give him that opportunity,” the Fayetteville, Georgia resident said.

