Cardiologists at the Catharina hospital in Eindhoven have succeeded in the localized cooling of the heart during a heart attack, a world first.

By cooling part of the heart prior to and following angioplasty, the cardiologists believe that the damage from a heart attack can be limited.

On 11 January cardiologist Luuk Otterspoor received his doctorate at Eindhoven University of Technology for this study.

Read more