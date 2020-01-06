Lock Her Up! Donald Trump Jr. Sports AR-15 Showing Hillary Behind Bars

Donald Trump Jr. posted a set of pictures to his Instagram account on Sunday showing off a new AR-15 rifle equipped with a magazine showing a picture of Hillary Clinton in prison.

“Nice day at the range. Rare Breed Firearms and Spikes Tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag… 🔥,” Don Jr. said in his caption.

View this post on Instagram

Nice day at the range. @rarebreedfirearms and @spikes_tactical adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag…🔥🤣🔥🤣🔥

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

Unsurprisingly, liberals on Twitter freaked out and had to put their two cents in on the matter.

One blue checkmark user said, “I can’t wait til that treasonous little motherfucker Donald Trump Jr is in prison.”

Author and mainstream media commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat called Don Jr., “a far right extremist and thug.”

Democratic strategist Peter Daou wrote, “These are loathsome people. Fake warriors. Weaklings. Cowards. In Lebanon, the real fighters I grew up with would have choice Arabic words to describe him.”

Daily Beast columnist Dean Obeidallah asked Trump Jr., “instead of showing off how you can kill animals or shoot at the range why not join US military so you can fight your dad’s war?”

Right Wing Watch’s Jared Holt questioned Donald Jr.’s sanity.

A writer for the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post named Brian Klaas called the post, “So insane & appalling.”

Akil N. Awan, a Senior Fellow at the Center for Global Policy, compared the Crusader imagery on the rifle to “propaganda used by Far-Right terrorists.”

One Twitter user photoshopped a massive black dildo into Trump Jr.’s hands.

Also, take advantage of the final day of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Crazy Mug Shot: Trans Blue-Haired Antifa Militant Arrested for Reckless Endangerment

Crazy Mug Shot: Trans Blue-Haired Antifa Militant Arrested for Reckless Endangerment

U.S. News
Comments
Oops! CNBC Shows Wrong Photos for Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard

Oops! CNBC Shows Wrong Photos for Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard

U.S. News
Comments

Warning! Stage Set For Trump Assassination

U.S. News
comments

Free Speech Org Sues Iowa University For ‘Chilling’ Political Speech Ahead of Caucuses

U.S. News
comments

Lindsey Graham Rips “Loser” Colin Kaepernick: “He’s a Racist”

U.S. News
comments

Comments