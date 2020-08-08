Lockdown 'killed two people for every three that died of coronavirus'

Lockdown killed two people for every three that died of the coronavirus, shocking new government figures have revealed.

It is thought that as many as 16,000 people died because they didn’t get medical care between March 23 and May 1.

In the same period, 25,000 Britons died of the virus.

The new figures were presented to the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in the middle of July.



They were calculated by the Department of Health, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the Government Actuary’s Department and the Home Office.

The 16,000 people who died included 6,000 who didn’t go to A&E during lockdown because they feared catching the virus.

Another 10,000 people are thought to have died in care homes after early discharge from hospital and a lack of access to care.

A further 26,000 people could die by next month because of the restrictions, while in total 81,500 people could lose their lives in the next 50 years because of the virus.

