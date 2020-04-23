Lockdowns to Trigger Another Blue State Exodus

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown will trigger another mass exodus from blue states to red states, which already had momentum as blue state residents fled higher taxes.

For one thing, red states will likely reopen their economies first, meaning that they’ll be more jobs available to those who aren’t living comfortably on unemployment checks – and there’s the ever-present fact that many of the red states have a much lower cost of living, not to mention that several of them had a less draconian response to the virus.

As Infowars predicted on April 2, some states will lift their coronavirus lockdowns a lot sooner than others, meaning that they’ll be regional recessions in some parts of the country, especially in states like Illinois which was already facing bankruptcy before the coronavirus due to its millions in unfunded pensions.

New Jersey might also face bankruptcy, given Gov. Murphy’s defensiveness against the suggestion that states should just go bankrupt which was floated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

It’s worth noting that New Jersey actually enacted a rain tax last year charging property owners a fee for their parking lots and driveways, or any other surface rainwater can’t penetrate.

Illinois even proposed a “music tax” on Internet music streaming, but it’s unlikely it would generate the hundreds of millions the state owes for its pension fund.

Of course, states that are flush with cash would never do such a thing.

Many of these blue states keep raising taxes to pay for their budget deficits, but by doing so they’ll actually shrinking their tax bases as residents move out-of-state to flee the higher taxes.

“CBS in San Francisco reported that the number of people leaving the Bay Area reached its highest level in more than a decade,” Townhall reported in 2018. “Topping the list of reasons for moving was the high cost of housing. Democrats are more reluctant than Republicans to allow permits for homebuilding, and pile on regulations.”

“With the exception of Houston, according to Redfin, the top nine cities people are leaving are all in blue states.”



David Icke joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the crossroads humanity has reached, and which of the paths leads to assured destruction.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!