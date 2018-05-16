Lockheed Martin Delivers Marine's Most Powerful Helicopter

Image Credits: Sgt. Mallory S. VanderSchans / Wikimedia Commons.

The most powerful helicopter ever fielded by the U.S. was just delivered to the Marine Corps.

The CH-53K King Stallion aircraft touched down at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Wednesday.

The helicopter, which has been in development since 2006, will replace the Marine Corps’ nearly 40-year-old CH-53E Super Stallion fleet.

Wednesday’s delivery is the first of an expected 200 aircraft from Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin. The CH-53K is not only considered the most powerful but also one of the most expensive with an initial estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million.

Read more


Related Articles

VIDEO: John Bolton Says 'Libya Model' Is His Plan For North Korea

VIDEO: John Bolton Says ‘Libya Model’ Is His Plan For North Korea

World at War
Comments
Hamas Wins Media Support, Calls 50 Dead Terrorists 'Martyrs'

Hamas Wins Media Support, Calls 50 Dead Terrorists ‘Martyrs’

World at War
Comments

Netanyahu Must Step Down For Peace In The Middle East

World at War
Comments

German Military to Lease Israeli Drones

World at War
Comments

Bolton Mulls Punishing European Companies Doing Business With Iran

World at War
Comments

Comments