LOL: Angry Mom Tells Off Twerking Climate Protesters For Making Kids Late to School

Climate change activists blocked streets in DC over the weekend, causing major backups, delays and headaches for drivers.

In one video, a mom angrily yells at protesters for preventing her child from getting to school on time.

“I’m trying to get the fuck to work and I’m trying to get my kids to school, and he.. he twerking on the front of my fucking car,” the irate mom explains to one activist.

A protester wearing a fuzzy cap tells her, “We’re about to end soon. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience.”

“I don’t give a fuck what y’all are about to do,” the mom says. “Like, my kid is late for school. We’re already in traffic getting up here…”

The demonstrator consoles, “I understand that that’s frustrating.”

“I don’t give a fuck what y’all protesting and all that shit,” the mom says. “My kids has got to go to school,”

Another man in the video informs a protester he just wants to get to where he’s going.

“I’m just, like, trying to go to school,” he says.

“We’re sorry to inconvenience you,” the protester tells the man, adding, “but the climate crisis is real.”