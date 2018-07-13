London Anti-Trump Protest Ridiculed as 'Baby Blimp' Disappoints

The widely heralded Trump baby balloon protest in London fell flat as many were left wondering what the organizers had spent £30,000 on.

The Trump baby blimp received endless mainstream media coverage in the run up to Trump’s UK visit, yet was airborne for less than two hours and appeared tiny amidst the London skyline.

Can't work out which is more pathetic – the size of the Trump balloon or the size of the protests. #TrumpBabyBlimp pic.twitter.com/WHzSNYagFG — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 13, 2018

Some wondered where the money had gone.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA £30K HA HA HA HA HA HApic.twitter.com/sRoRgBwHFq — Old Holborn✘ (@Holbornlolz) July 13, 2018

The Trump Effigy is flying high over London, casting long dark shadows and can be seen for miles around, blocking out both The Shard and The Wembley Arch from the skyline. This will finish his Presidency! #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/Ay3a4TLJFd — Toilet Seat Megan 💋 (@ToiletSeatBecky) July 13, 2018

Within 2 hours, the balloon was being deflated.

And it’s over! The #TrumpBabyBlimp is back on terra firma and will now be deflated. So long baby, it’s been wild x pic.twitter.com/CTJSrnIXvj — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) July 13, 2018

Most of the protesters appeared to have no idea as to what they were protesting against.

Signs at Trump protest; "Why won't things stop happening?" "Things Trump says." What things? You don't even know what you are protesting against. 😄#TrumpBabyBlimp pic.twitter.com/HPFFGDdr7l — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 13, 2018

The BBC described the protests as “large scale,” which was somewhat generous.

Move over tank man, a new protest icon is in town.

Others settled for the stunning and brave act of flipping off a helicopter or banging pots and pans in a field.

I think this kind of sums up the Trump visit. Angry, frustrated people giving the finger to a retreating helicopter. pic.twitter.com/vKp259byRh — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) July 12, 2018

Hippies in a field banging pans and screaming at a helicopter. The absolute state of the UK left.#TrumpBabyBlimppic.twitter.com/vXfApLWTUM — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 13, 2018

As we highlight in the video below, while tens of thousands are expected to protest Trump in London, the streets were largely empty when actual dictators came to town.

