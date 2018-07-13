London Anti-Trump Protest Ridiculed as 'Baby Blimp' Disappoints

The widely heralded Trump baby balloon protest in London fell flat as many were left wondering what the organizers had spent £30,000 on.

The Trump baby blimp received endless mainstream media coverage in the run up to Trump’s UK visit, yet was airborne for less than two hours and appeared tiny amidst the London skyline.

Some wondered where the money had gone.

Within 2 hours, the balloon was being deflated.

Most of the protesters appeared to have no idea as to what they were protesting against.

The BBC described the protests as “large scale,” which was somewhat generous.

Move over tank man, a new protest icon is in town.

Others settled for the stunning and brave act of flipping off a helicopter or banging pots and pans in a field.

As we highlight in the video below, while tens of thousands are expected to protest Trump in London, the streets were largely empty when actual dictators came to town.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


