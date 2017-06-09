London Bridge Jihad: 18 Red Flags Missed or Ignored By UK Security Forces

The police, MI5 and the UK border force missed at least 18 clear chances to tackle the three London Bridge jihadists raising even more serious questions about their ability to stop violent extremists.

MailOnline can reveal there were several opportunities to stop more than one of the terrorists getting into Britain in the first place – but the authorities failed to intervene.

Mastermind Khuram Butt was deemed a ‘low priority’ despite an aborted attempt to wage holy war in Syria, links to several notorious extremists and an appearance on national TV where he unfurled an ISIS-style flag in public.

