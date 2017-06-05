London Bridge Ringleader Appeared On UK State TV Praying to ISIS Flag

The ringleader of the London Bridge terror attack appeared in a Channel 4 documentary about jihadis in the UK last year.

The 27-year-old from Barking, East London, is believed to have led the trio who ploughed into pedestrians before stabbing revellers in pubs and bars on Saturday night.

He is currently only being identified by his nickname “Abz” at the request of the Metropolitan Police.

In 2016, he appeared in the documentary alongside a notorious preacher as they prayed to an Islamic State flag in a London park.

