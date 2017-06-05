London Bridge Ringleader Appeared On UK State TV Praying to ISIS Flag

Image Credits: YouTube.

The ringleader of the London Bridge terror attack appeared in a Channel 4 documentary about jihadis in the UK last year.

The 27-year-old from Barking, East London, is believed to have led the trio who ploughed into pedestrians before stabbing revellers in pubs and bars on Saturday night.

He is currently only being identified by his nickname “Abz” at the request of the Metropolitan Police.

In 2016, he appeared in the documentary alongside a notorious preacher as they prayed to an Islamic State flag in a London park.

Read more


Related Articles

Not Internet Control, But Border Control & Armed Citizens to Fight Jihad

Not Internet Control, But Border Control & Armed Citizens to Fight Jihad

World at War
Comments
UN: ISIL Kills 163 People in Mosul in One Day

UN: ISIL Kills 163 People in Mosul in One Day

World at War
Comments

‘Lion of London’ – Man Fought Armed Jihadists With Bare Hands

World at War
Comments

Former Islamic Extremist Warns Britain ‘In the Midst of Jihadist Insurgency’

World at War
Comments

Is London Bridge Terror Attack A False Flag?

World at War
Comments

Comments