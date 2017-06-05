London Bridge Terrorist Entered UK as a Refugee With His Parents

One of the terrorists who carried out Saturday night’s deadly rampage in London arrived in the UK as a refugee with his Pakistani parents.

“27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt came to Britain as a child when his parents sought asylum from Pakistan,” reports Sky News.

Manchester bomber Salman Ramadan Abedi was also the son of “refugees” who arrived from Libya.

Butt also held misogynistic views, although don’t expect feminists to be kick up a fuss about it.

“One woman, who didn’t want to be named, said he stared angrily whenever he saw women cycling on the estate. She described it as “sinister” and “sexist”.”

Perhaps leftists will now demand that western women be banned from cycling so as not to offend potential terrorists.

Butt also featured in a Channel 4 documentary called The Jihadis Next Door in which he was seen displaying an Islamist flag and praying with other Muslim men in a park.

The same documentary features another individual who sardonically laughs when he says that his Islamist views being in line with ISIS propaganda is just a “coincidence”.

When asked if he supports ISIS, the man responds, “no comment,” before subsequently admitting that he would be arrested if he properly answered the question.

The fact is that at the bare minimum there are 3,000 such individuals roaming the UK who will never be arrested or deported for their jihadist views because Britain is a country where being politically correct is deemed to be more important than stopping terrorism.

