London Bridge Terrorist Entered UK as a Refugee With His Parents

One of the terrorists who carried out Saturday night’s deadly rampage in London arrived in the UK as a refugee with his Pakistani parents.

“27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt came to Britain as a child when his parents sought asylum from Pakistan,” reports Sky News.

Manchester bomber Salman Ramadan Abedi was also the son of “refugees” who arrived from Libya.

Butt also held misogynistic views, although don’t expect feminists to be kick up a fuss about it.

“One woman, who didn’t want to be named, said he stared angrily whenever he saw women cycling on the estate. She described it as “sinister” and “sexist”.”

Perhaps leftists will now demand that western women be banned from cycling so as not to offend potential terrorists.

Butt also featured in a Channel 4 documentary called The Jihadis Next Door in which he was seen displaying an Islamist flag and praying with other Muslim men in a park.

It has emerged one of the #LondonAttack terrorists was featured in a @Channel4 documentary ABOUT JIHADISM! What on earth are we playing at?! pic.twitter.com/GfEwDvfxLM — LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧 (@LeaveEUOfficial) June 5, 2017

The same documentary features another individual who sardonically laughs when he says that his Islamist views being in line with ISIS propaganda is just a “coincidence”.

Anither Vid of guy who insinuated death threat against me also in film Jihadis Next Door with Salafi Jihadist Terrorist #khurrambutt pic.twitter.com/CAi13h0FaV — Haras Rafiq (@HarasRafiq) June 5, 2017

When asked if he supports ISIS, the man responds, “no comment,” before subsequently admitting that he would be arrested if he properly answered the question.

This guy who insinuated death threat against me also in film Jihadi Next Door with Salafi Jihadist Terrorist #khurrambutt pic.twitter.com/qVWWKuKv3E — Haras Rafiq (@HarasRafiq) June 5, 2017

The fact is that at the bare minimum there are 3,000 such individuals roaming the UK who will never be arrested or deported for their jihadist views because Britain is a country where being politically correct is deemed to be more important than stopping terrorism.

Two evil losers who carried out London Bridge attack. How many more of these cretins are walking our streets right now? pic.twitter.com/XecJbCAnYt — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 5, 2017

