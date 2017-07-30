London Bridge terrorist worked as a teacher at an Islamic primary school
The ringleader of the London Bridge terrorist attack was a teacher at a primary school where he is feared to have radicalised children as young as four, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Khuram Butt, 27, taught Koran classes at Eton Community School in Ilford, East London, an independent Islamic school for children aged three to 11. It is suspected that he used the classes to expose pupils to his extremist beliefs.

Just two months before the terror attack, the school was inspected by Ofsted and given a glowing report, which even commended how teachers had fulfilled their obligation to spot and halt extremism in pupils.

This was the very time when Butt was preaching his twisted version of Islam, justifying violence and hatred towards non-believers.

Butt taught in after-school classes as an unpaid volunteer.

