London Climate Change Activists Target Banks, Stock Exchange

Environmental activists glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange, blocked roads near the Bank of England and protested outside banks such as Goldman Sachs on Thursday to try to force Britain to help avert what they cast as a climate cataclysm.

The Extinction Rebellion group has caused mass disruption across London, blocking Marble Arch, Oxford Circus and Waterloo Bridge, smashing a door at the Shell building and shocking lawmakers with a semi-nude protest in parliament.

On Thursday, they turned their attention to London’s financial district, known as the City – home to more international banks than any other and the global center for foreign exchange trading.

